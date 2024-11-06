Netanyahu expels Israeli defense minister

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing major differences in their approaches to the ongoing conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah. Netanyahu explained in a statement that these differences had become more pronounced over time, with Gallant’s actions and statements contradicting decisions. The prime minister emphasized that wartime leadership requires absolute trust between the head of government and the defense minister, and that this trust had deteriorated in recent months.



As a result, Netanyahu has offered the position to Foreign Minister Israel Katz, while Gideon Saar has been suggested to replace Katz if he takes on the defense portfolio. Netanyahu praised Katz for his leadership skills, describing him as a "bulldozer with quiet strength" and noting his previous roles in finance and intelligence.



The firing of Gallant surprised the White House, with US officials expressing concern over the move. A National Security Council spokesperson reaffirmed the US’s commitment to working closely with Gallant’s successor. This marks the second time Netanyahu has removed Gallant from his post; the first occurred in March 2023 when Gallant publicly opposed the government’s controversial judicial reforms. Following mass protests, Netanyahu reversed that decision in April.

