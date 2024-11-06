FUELD Conference To Explore The Role Of Emerging Technologies In Transforming Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dubai will host the FUELD from December 3–5, 2024, uniting leaders to explore how emerging technologies like AI and ML will redefine marketing.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The FUELD Conference will take place from December 3–5, 2024, at the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, bringing together global experts in marketing and technology. The gathering will concentrate on exploring the impact of technologies like AI, machine learning, data analytics, and on marketing strategies and operational workflows.Recent reports from Science Direct show that 87% of marketing professionals utilize AI to effectively resolve customer identity, showcasing a rise from 82% in 2021. As per Nected, automation in marketing has also led to a 14.5% increase in sales productivity and a 12.2% reduction in marketing overheads. These advances reflect the growing reliance on data-driven strategies to optimize campaign performance and deliver personalized experiences, key priorities in today's digital marketing landscape.FUELD aims to equip professionals with the tools and knowledge required to stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving environment. With a curated agenda featuring keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, and exhibits, the marketing and tech conference will delve into key challenges such as integrating attention metrics to revolutionize ROI, future-proofing e-commerce strategies, and navigating social media's influence on perceptions and beliefs.Apart from the exploration of how emerging technologies are transforming marketing, attendees can expect discussions around“From Artificial Intelligence To Becoming Intelligence Amplified,”“The Future Of Cloud: Augmenting Scalability & Flexibility In Digital Infrastructure,”“Lead Gen Recipes: A Strategic Step Towards Effective Conversion,” and many such thought-provoking topics.“The 2024 FUELD Conference in Dubai is set to explore how emerging technologies are radically reshaping marketing practices,” said Hammad Hasan, Manager of the FUELD Conference.“With our marketing and tech event, we aim to provide a unique opportunity for attendees to build meaningful connections, exchange innovative ideas, and spark collaborations that can drive impactful change across the industries.”Along with the networking and learning opportunities, exhibitors at FUELD will have the opportunity to showcase innovative tools and services to key decision-makers and marketing professionals. This exhibit space creates a valuable platform for brands to introduce advanced solutions and engage directly with a highly focused audience. Participants will gain direct access to industry leaders, opening doors for partnerships and collaboration.As technology continually reshapes the marketing landscape, events such as the FUELD Conference are essential in equipping professionals to tackle forthcoming challenges. Prioritizing innovation, collaboration, and strategic growth, the marketing and tech summit empowers participants with actionable knowledge and practical tools to navigate change confidently and refine their marketing approaches for future success.About FUELD ConferenceThe FUELD Conference is a three-day event where professionals explore the latest trends, tools, and innovations at the intersection of marketing and technology. The marketing and technology summit offers a range of sessions, exhibits, and networking opportunities aimed at helping businesses embrace emerging trends and overcome challenges. To know more about the conference, please visit .

