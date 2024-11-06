Madinah City At Smart City Expo World Congress 2024 Promotes Tranquil Living And Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mr. Abdulrahman Ibrahim, Chief Data and Innovation OfficerMADINAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During the Smart City World 2024 (SCEWC24), the Madinah Pavilion emerged as a focal point of discussion and inspiration. It not only built on the success of previous years but also set a new standard in showcasing Madinah's transformative vision as a model for sustainable urban living and advanced technology integration. This year, with the slogan“Tranquil Living, Sustainable Future,” the Madinah Pavilion was a standout attraction at the Smart City Expo World Congress, capturing the attention of attendees with its engaging displays and innovative concepts. It served as a vibrant showcase for Madinah's forward-thinking approach to urban development, embodying the city's commitment to creating a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.The Madinah Pavilion reflected the city's commitment to sustainable development, showcasing initiatives that promoted human-centricity, living, inclusion, and resilient urban design. Visitors to the pavilion experienced interactive displays demonstrating how smart technologies enhanced quality of life. From smart street lights powered by LoRaWAN technology to 3D GIS city modelling, the pavilion exemplified how cities could leverage innovation to tackle contemporary urban challenges. The pavilion showcased two award- winning platforms: Raseel Smart City Platform powered by FIWARE and Manarah Urban Data Platform. But the main anchor of the pavilion was Madinah's flagship product, the City Experience Playbook. It is a comprehensive guide that maps out all the user journeys of the personas who consume and interact with the city of Madinah.At the Congress level, Madinah delegates actively participated in several high-level roundtables, solution talks, and focused panel discussions on various topics. A highlight was the thematic keynote titled "Crafting Smart City Experiences: Madinah as a Model" delivered by Mr. Abdulrahman Ibrahim, Chief Data and Innovation Officer of the Madinah Region Development Authority. He stated,“Madinah City has effectively addressed the challenge of implementing a human-centred smart city by introducing its City Experience Playbook.” The active participation of the Madinah delegation at the Congress and the sideline events underscored Madinah's pioneering thought leadership in the field of human-centred, smart, sustainable cities.The Madinah Pavilion at SCEWC24 exemplified the city's vision of blending cultural heritage with modern innovation. The pavilion engaged attendees and showcased how technology can enhance urban living while respecting historical significance. Madinah's commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation set a new standard for cities worldwide, demonstrating that the future of urban development can thrive through collaboration, innovation, and a deep respect for heritage.Watch the I&D Campaign Here on CBS News and Al Arabiya NewsAbout Al Madinah Region Development AuthorityThe Al Madinah Region Development Authority (MDA) is a Saudi Arabian governmental organization dedicated to developing the Al Madinah Region. MDA serves as the orchestrator in the region to promote institutional excellence, engage government entities and the private sector in advancing regional development, and provide sustainable regional services that contribute to a liveable, innovative, and resilient region. MDA has won several international awards in data and innovation, such as the World Best Case for Smart City Digital Transformation Award at the Shanghai Smart City Expo 2023, the Special Mention in Human-CentriCity Award at the Seoul Smart City Prize 2023, and the Geospatial Application Excellence Award at the Geospatial World Forum 2023, Rotterdam, The Netherlands, among others.For additional information and to learn more, please visit: and

Al Madinah | A Smart, Sustainable City without Equal

