Temporary Road Closure On Ras Abu Abboud Expressway

Doha, Qatar: Public Works Authority (Ashghal) will implement a temporary road closure on the tunnel from Corniche towards Ras Abu Abboud Expressway and then on three lanes in the direction from Sharq Intersection towards Hamad International Airport.

The authority said that this road closure will be in place starting from 2am on Friday, Nov 8, until 5am, Sunday, Nov 10, to carry out road maintenance.

It further advised road users to use adjacent alternative roads to reach their destinations as shown in the attached maps.