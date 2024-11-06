E-Commerce Logistics Market To Rise Up To The US$ 1,901.97 Billion By 2030, And To Grow At A CAGR Of 23.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

E-Commerce Logistics Market

E-commerce logistics trends in Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Logistics Market size was valued at $235.70 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,901.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030. Prominent providers of e-commerce have efficiently expanded their solutions beyond the warehouse. There has been a drastic shift toward comprehensive logistics applications. Supply chain execution is an umbrella term comprising warehousing. Vendors acquire other software companies to expand their footprint and have integrated engineered labor standards, transportation planning/execution, slotting, supply chain visibility, event management, yard management, and trading partner integration.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 200 Pages) at:Depending on the operational area, the international segment dominate the E-Commerce Logistics Market Share in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Depending on the operational area, the domestic segment captured the largest share in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Online trade is preferred by SMEs to drive and diversify the exports to increase their market share and increase their customer base. This helps in increasing social gains by enabling online presence and accessibility to global consumer. Domestic e-commerce unveils plethora of opportunities for small enterprises and individuals involved in trade, reduce the price of purchases, and expanding their sales in developed and developing countries. This enhances the domestic e-commerce logistics market. However, the domestic segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years. Domestic e-commerce unveils bucket of opportunities for small enterprises and individuals involved in trade, reduce the price of purchases, and expanding their sales in developed and developing countries. This enhances the domestic e-commerce logistics market.On the basis of service type, the transportation segment dominated the overall e-commerce logistics industry in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. The modes of transportation considered for the e-commerce logistics market are air/express delivery, freight/rail, trucking/over road, and maritime. The conventional supply chain of retailing was coupled with the development of economies of scale, which included shopping malls and large departmental stores.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report : /purchase-optionsThe COVID-19 outbreak has a positive impact on the growth of the e-commerce logistics market as e-commerce logistics help enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand of supply chain. The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected communities globally while governments and companies are trying their best to respond faster to the challenges posed by this pandemic. However, from the first quarter of 2020, COVID-19 pandemic created an unbalanced health situation, with stringent restriction to maintain social distancing and lockdown implemented across world. Thus, with a major aim to contain this pandemic, majority of the economies have enforced completed shutdown, thereby leading to decline in business operations. Sectors such as manufacturing and transportation have been severely impacted, which majorly disrupt the supply chain operations. However, this pandemic has elevated the growth of the e-commerce logistics market, and is expected to exhibit twofold increase during the forecast period.The key players profiled in this report includeCeva Holdings LLC, United Parcel Service, Inc., Aramex International, Kenco Group, Inc., Amazon, Clipper Logistics Plc., S.F. Express, Gati Limited, DHL International GmbH, FedEx CorporationGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Key Findings of the StudyBy service type, the transportation segment dominated the e-commerce logistics market in 2020. However, the warehouse segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.By operational areas, the international segment dominated the e-commerce logistics market in 2020. However, the domestic segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.By region, the E-commerce logistics market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.Inquiry Before Buying:Transportation and warehousing are the major types of e-commerce logistics in the industry. Transportation services are extensively used in the domestic and international operational areas. Among operational areas, domestic logistics exhibited the highest revenue growth over the past few years.By region, Asia-Pacific exhibits the largest adoption of e-commerce logistics in the world. However, LAMEA is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.Other Trending Reports:Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market -Logistics Automation Market -Retail Logistics Market -Logistics Business Outsourcing Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.