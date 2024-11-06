Zhytomyr Sends Batch Of Drones To Ukrainian Military
11/6/2024 12:11:08 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zhytomyr has handed over a batch of drones worth more than UAH 1.3 million to the Ukrainian military.
According to Ukrinform, the Zhytomyr City Council announced this on its facebook page.
“The Zhytomyr community continues to actively support the armed forces of Ukraine by helping to supply the necessary equipment to the front. This time, 52 UAVs were transferred, including 35 multi-rotor drones with VYRIY PRO 8“ homing system, 15 multi-rotor drones with JHONNY 8” thermal imaging homing system, and two DJI Mavic 3 Pro quadcopters,” the statement reads.
The total cost of this batch of equipment exceeds UAH 1.3 million.
Funds for the purchase of drones were allocated from the local budget.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Zhytomyr region sent three SUVs and two minibuses to the Ukrainian military.
