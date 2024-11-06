Zhytomyr Sends Batch Of Drones To Ukrainian Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zhytomyr has handed over a batch of drones worth more than UAH 1.3 million to the Ukrainian military.

According to Ukrinform, the Zhytomyr City Council announced this on its page.

“The Zhytomyr community continues to actively support the of Ukraine by helping to the necessary equipment to the front. This time, 52 UAVs were transferred, including 35 multi-rotor drones with VYRIY PRO 8“ homing system, 15 multi-rotor drones with JHONNY 8” thermal imaging homing system, and two DJI Mavic 3 Pro quadcopters,” the statement reads.

Ivano-Frankivsk sends 15 FPVto mechanized brigade

The total cost of this batch of equipment exceeds UAH 1.3 million.

Funds for the purchase of drones were allocated from the local budget.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Zhytomyr region sent three SUVs and two minibuses to the Ukrainian military.