Philippines Ratifies ILO Convention On Labour Inspection

Philippines becomes the 151st member State to ratify No. 81, a key ILO instrument on labour inspection.

GENEVA, Switzerland, (ILO News) – The of the Philippines has deposited the instruments of ratification of the Labour Inspection Convention, 1947 (No. 81) to the ILO director-general, Gilbert Houngbo.

In depositing the instruments of ratification, undersecretary Benedicto Ernesto R. Bitonio, Jr. of the Department of and Employment, remarked:

“Convention No. 81 is the 41st Convention that the Philippines has ratified. Its instrument of ratification is the second that the Philippines has deposited this year, following that of Convention No. 190 last February. This affirms the commitment of the administration of president Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to progressively align its national laws and practices with international labor standards. With the ratification of Convention No. 81, the government aims to further strengthen its labor inspectorate system as an important means to ensure decent, safe and secure working conditions for all workers. The ratification of this important Convention is further testament to the Philippines' long-standing and constructive engagement with the ILO and its social partners in ensuring decent work and promoting social justice.”

Upon receiving the instrument of ratification, Houngbo declared:

“I am very pleased to welcome the Philippines as the 151st member State to ratify Convention No. 81. This Convention plays a pivotal role in ensuring decent work through rigorous enforcement of national laws related to working conditions. Convention No. 81 also underscores the importance of a well-resourced inspection staff which is composed of public officials with adequate conditions of service and the necessary human, material, and financial resources to carry out their duties effectively. With today's ratification, the Philippines reaffirms its commitment to enforcing legal provisions that uphold the conditions of work and the protection of workers.”

Convention No. 81 is one of the four governance conventions and a key ILO instrument on labour inspection.

With the ratification of this Convention, the Philippines has ratified 41 international labour Conventions, including 9 fundamental standards and three governance Conventions.

