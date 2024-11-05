Securetrust Cyber Unveils Advanced Cybersecurity Suite For Home Users: Introducing Secure Home Pro

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SecureTrust Launches Secure Home Pro : Enterprise-Level Cybersecurity Now Available for HomesSecureTrust Cyber LLC, a leader in innovative cybersecurity solutions, today announced the launch of Secure Home Pro, an advanced cybersecurity service designed to bring enterprise-level protection directly into consumers' homes."In a time where cyber threats are more sophisticated than ever, every home deserves the same caliber of cybersecurity as major corporations," said Richard Selvidge, CEO of SecureTrust Cyber LLC. "Secure Home Pro is designed with families and individuals in mind, combining ease of use with powerful security features."Key Features of Secure Home Pro:Next-Generation Firewall: Provides advanced cloud-based protection for safe network usage.Secure Web Gateway: Proactively blocks internet-based threats, safeguarding browsing activities.Extended Detection and Response (XDR): Utilizes AI-driven technology to identify, analyze, and mitigate potential security risks.Remote Browser Isolation: Ensures safe interaction with external sites by isolating web sessions.Parental Controls: Offers intuitive tools for parents to monitor and manage internet usage for enhanced child safety.Unlike many home cybersecurity solutions that offer only basic protection, Secure Home Pro delivers unparalleled, enterprise-level technology to residential users. It helps prevent data breaches with cutting-edge intrusion prevention systems, protects personal and financial information with next-generation anti-malware, and provides comprehensive endpoint protection covering up to three devices per household.Availability and PricingSecure Home Pro is now available for subscription at an affordable monthly rate with no hidden fees or intrusive advertisements. Interested customers can learn more and subscribe at .About SecureTrust Cyber LLCSecureTrust Cyber LLC leverages decades of experience to protect both enterprise and residential clients with innovative cybersecurity solutions. The company's mission is to empower users with cutting-edge tools and knowledge to navigate the digital world safely.Media Contact:Richard SelvidgeCEO, SecureTrust Cyber LLC...For more information, visit .

