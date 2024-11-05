Kuwaiti FM Meets With Iraq's National Security Advisor
Date
11/5/2024 9:08:34 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Tuesday, with Iraq National Security Advisor Qassim Al-Araji.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Fourth High-Level conference on "Enhancing International Cooperation in Combating terrorism and Building Resilient Border Security Mechanisms - Kuwait Stage of the Dushanbe Process," which is hosted by the State of Kuwait on November 4 and 5, 2024.
During the meeting, bilateral relations and common issues, in addition to joint cooperation to defeat terrorism and its outcomes were discussed. (end)
onm
MENAFN05112024000071011013ID1108852998
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.