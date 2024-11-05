Kuwaiti FM Meets With Iraq's National Security Advisor

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Tuesday, with Iraq National Security Advisor Qassim Al-Araji.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Fourth High-Level on "Enhancing International Cooperation in Combating and Building Resilient Border Security Mechanisms - Kuwait Stage of the Dushanbe Process," which is hosted by the State of Kuwait on November 4 and 5, 2024.

During the meeting, bilateral relations and common issues, in addition to joint cooperation to defeat terrorism and its outcomes were discussed. (end)

