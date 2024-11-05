Hypermax, a New Grocery Retail Experience Launches in Jordan

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – 5th November 2024: Today marks the launch of Hypermax, a new grocery retail brand in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The new retail brand will provide a wide selection of top-quality products at competitive prices, value-for-money offers and a consumer friendly, modern shopping experience at 34 locations across the Kingdom.



The new grocery retail brand, owned and operated by the Arab grocery retailer, Majid Al Futtaim, will be the country’s largest provider of locally sourced fresh produce and products in one location. Leveraging partnerships with over 500 farmers, suppliers and SMEs based in Jordan, Hypermax will play an important part in supporting communities, the economy and the Kingdom’s growth agenda. The brand’s commitment to the sourcing of local products ensures a healthy, more sustainable, and inclusive ecosystem for its stakeholders.



Placing customers at the heart of its operations, Hypermax will offer a modern and convenient shopping journey, both in-store and online, while continuing to enhance its services and deliver exceptional value to customers nationwide. Additionally, Hypermax will extend special deals that cater to the needs of individuals and families across the Kingdom, alongside a convenient and user-friendly online shopping experience and customer-tailored loyalty programs that present customers with an array of benefits, adding value to every purchase and offering tailored promotions and rewards.



The new retail chain made up of hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenient stores stands out with its extensive product range of high-quality products at competitive prices and diverse offerings, all backed by rigorous quality controls and a commitment to customer satisfaction. Hypermax is set to become the go-to shopping destination for all Jordanians.







MENAFN05112024005143011674ID1108852654