Iran’s RAI to collaborate with MAPNA to advance railway sector
11/5/2024 7:59:06 AM
(MENAFN) The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI), Jabar-Ali Zakeri, has announced plans for a collaborative effort with MAPNA Group aimed at advancing the country’s railway sector. This initiative was discussed during a recent visit to the MAPNA Locomotives Company, where Zakeri emphasized the importance of uniting rail industry experts and scholars to enhance the performance of Iran's rail network.
Zakeri mentioned the formation of new working groups within RAI as part of this cooperative endeavor. He expressed optimism that leveraging the collective expertise of both RAI and MAPNA specialists will lead to well-informed decisions that significantly impact the railway industry's development. The primary focus will be on improving the overall state of Iran's railway fleet.
A critical aspect of this partnership is the enhancement of locomotive supply and maintenance, which Zakeri believes is essential for elevating the efficiency and reliability of the rail transport system. The collaboration is expected to lead to tangible improvements in operational performance and service delivery within Iran's railway sector.
This move reflects the Iranian government's commitment to modernizing its infrastructure and improving public transportation, aiming to create a more robust and effective railway system that can better serve the needs of its citizens and the economy.
