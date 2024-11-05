Netanyahu aide gets detained due to supposed leaks

(MENAFN) An aide to Israeli Prime has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a potential security breach within the Prime Minister's Office, Axios reported on Saturday. The investigation is centered around an alleged leak of sensitive information, specifically a Hamas document, which reportedly made its way to the press and may have influenced public reporting on Netanyahu's handling of hostage negotiations with the Palestinian group.



Although Netanyahu has publicly denied any involvement from his staff, local have pointed out that not all individuals working for the prime minister are formally employed by his office, complicating the matter. The leaked document is believed to have been a Hamas strategy outline that was purportedly used by certain media outlets to support Netanyahu’s policies regarding the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.



The case, referred to by Israeli media as the "security affair," has raised concerns about potential breaches in national security. Last week, Judge Menachem Mizrahi of Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court partially lifted a gag order that had been imposed by the Israeli military censor. This decision allowed for the partial release of information surrounding the investigation.



In response to the growing controversy, Israeli authorities, including the domestic security agency Shin Bet, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and the national police, launched an open phase of their investigation. According to reports, this inquiry follows earlier media coverage in September, including stories in the German tabloid *Bild* and the British *Jewish Chronicle*, which detailed a purported Hamas strategy aimed at stalling negotiations with Israel over the release of hostages.



The arrest of the Netanyahu aide adds to the pressure on the Prime Minister, who is facing scrutiny not just over the security breach but also over the broader implications of the alleged leaks on Israel's national security. As the investigation continues, there are mounting questions about the integrity of the government's internal communications and its handling of sensitive matters related to the ongoing hostage crisis with Hamas.



The development comes at a time when Israel is already on high alert, dealing with a range of security challenges, including the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. The potential leak of classified information adds a further layer of complexity to the situation, with critics of the government now calling for greater transparency and accountability.

