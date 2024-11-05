Russia's War Leaves 1,670 Ukrainian Children Injured - Police
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, 585 children have died and 1,670 have been injured due to Russia's aggression.
That's according to the National Police , Ukrinform reports.
"As of November 5, 2024, a total of 585 children have been killed, 1,670 children have been injured, 1,934 children remain missing, and 34,536 missing children have been found," officials said.
As reported, on November 2, the Russian army hit 17 settlements in Kherson region, as a result of which a person died and 10 people, including three children, were injured.
