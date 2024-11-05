First Cohort Joins HEC Paris In Qatar ELT Executive MBA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HEC Paris in Qatar, a globally renowned business school, has launched its much-anticipated Emerging Leaders Track (ELT) of its Executive MBA (EMBA) programme. The programme welcomes 38 professionals from 12 countries, including participants from Qatar, the UK, France, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. Notably, 68% of the cohort are women, and 63% are Qatari nationals.

Designed to foster leadership and innovation, the ELT offers a part-time flexible programme, allowing participants to balance their professional careers while pursuing their education. The programme equips emerging leaders to master business fundamentals, strategic decision-making, financial insight, and operational excellence. Taught in Doha with two overseas modules in London and Dubai, the programme emphasizes practical experiential learning, featuring site visits and case studies presented by industry leaders.

The average age of participants in the programme is 31, with an average of eight years of professional experience prior to joining. This is the first time a world-class, top-tier MBA is available to this population in Qatar. Its part-time, modular format allows participants to remain fully employed while pursuing their business degree.

Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris in Qatar, underscored the program's focus on immediate applicability:“The Emerging Leaders Track is designed to enable participants to apply their learning immediately, driving meaningful change within their organizations. By focusing on strategic leadership to foster innovation, this programme empowers professionals to not only contribute to the success of their businesses but also to become the best version of themselves. It's about transformation and growth-both professionally and personally-allowing participants to lead effectively, ethically and with purpose. This aligns with Qatar's Vision 2030, promoting human development and economic diversification while preparing participants to take on pivotal roles in advancing the nation's progress. The ELT represents a significant addition to the scope of programmes we offer in Qatar.”

The ELT goes beyond traditional learning, incorporating leadership training in areas such as trust-building, leading change, and inspiring diverse teams. A unique outdoor leadership seminar challenges participants to navigate real-life leadership scenarios, fostering team collaboration and strategic thinking. In addition to the comprehensive coursework, each participant will complete a Capstone Project, allowing them to apply their learnings to strategic initiatives either within their organisation or through entrepreneurial ventures. This hands-on project provides immediate value to their organizations, reducing consultancy costs and positioning participants as key strategic innovators.

Dr. Shaheena Janjuha Jivraj, Academic Director and Associate Professor in Entrepreneurial Leadership and Diversity at HEC Paris in Qatar, said,“The Emerging Leaders Track is more than an academic experience – it's a personal and professional evolution. By focusing on the critical areas of innovation and sustainability, we prepare participants not only to excel in the current global business landscape but to shape it. This programme equips them with the mindset to lead change, fostering future-ready leaders capable of thriving in a complex world.”