Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank – Transactions In Week 44

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,797,197 353,197,709 28 October 2024 14,000 138.14 1,933,960 29 October 2024 16,000 133.44 2,135,040 30 October 2024 16,000 131.16 2,098,560 31 October 2024 16,000 132.16 2,114,560 01 November 2024 16,000 132.18 2,114,880 Total week 44 78,000 10,397,000 Total accumulated 2,875,197 363,594,709

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,001,673 treasury shares equal to 2.55 % of the Bank's share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, CFO + 45 96 34 42 36.





Rune Brandt Børglum

CFO

















