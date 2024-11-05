TELECOM ACQUISITIONS AND KCOM SIGN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

(MENAFN- Pressat) The rise of Acquisitions as a major force in the residential broadband area continues following the signing of a wholesale agreement with KCOM, the leading broadband provider in Hull, East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire and one of the longest-established communications providers in the UK.

The deal, means TAL's brand Eclipse Broadband will and support solutions on the expanded KCOM in parts of East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, recently cabled with fibre, from November 19th.

Eclipse Broadband was formerly a KCOM brand that was purchased in 2021 by TAL with circa 10,000 offnet customers. Eclipse Broadband complements KCOM's own award-winning broadband services in the area, diversifying customer choice and experience.

TAL's CEO Nigel Barnett said:“This project has been some time in the making, but we've always had a great working relationship with the KCOM team which has made this exciting opportunity possible. This offering will state 'powered by KCOM' and is supported by the TAL brands' combined 4.4 Trust Pilot Rating of 'Excellent' with the support of over 15,000 reviews.”

The agreement reinforces TAL Group's presence in the Hull, East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire area following the acquisition of bases developed by ISP's Open Fibre, Link Broadband, Infinics Broadband and Zybre.

“In just the last twelve months, all our brands' customer bases have trebled in size.” he added.

TAL's successful growth is based on the complete range of services it offers to residential customers benefitting from their nationwide postcode checker. This online solution rapidly establishes which network services a residential customer can receive at their property from the UK's leading network suppliers.

Jan Collins, MD of KCOM Enterprise, said:“KCOM's full fibre network powers thousands of homes and businesses across Hull, East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire. This new deal with TAL means that more customers in our expansion areas can access the benefits of our fast, secure and reliable network via the Eclipse broadband brand.”

TAL, which trades under several brands including Eclipse Broadband, Home Telecom and Fleur Telecom, now has residential partnership deals with CityFibre, FullFibre, MS3, Freedom Fibre and F&W Networks which run alongside traditional services provided by TalkTalk, BT, Vodafone, Virgin and Sky.

East Yorkshire-based KCOM is the region's leading provider of communications and IT services, connecting customers and empowering local people and communities.

Both TAL and KCOM are looking forward to commencing their partnership on the November 19th, 2024.

