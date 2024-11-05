J&K Carrom Association Announces Federation Cup Trials

The national-level ranking tournament is organised by the All India Carrom Federation and hosted by the Andhra State Carrom Association in collaboration with the Nellore District Carrom Association.

“All interested players (men and women), as well as schools, colleges and institutions, are invited to register at Carrom Hall,

Srinagar Sports Club (SKISC Srinagar) to undergo the selection and screening process for participation in this 29th Federation Cup. This is an excellent opportunity to represent Jammu and Kashmir and showcase our region's finest carrom talents on a national platform,” the association said in a press release.

“To ensure a smooth registration process, please submit entries via email [email protected] by November 12, 2024, with the following details: Name, Parentage, Date of Birth, School, Address, District, and Contact Number. All participants are also advised to carry valid original ID proof.

“For more information, please contaesict us at 9906767529 or 9070000093,” it added.

