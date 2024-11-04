Colón Day Is Celebrated On November 5Th In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Colón Day, celebrated on November 5th in Panama,

commemorates the events of 1903 when the citizens of Colón prevented the Colombian from marching on Panama City:





Background :

After Panama declared independence, the Colombian army was ordered to march on Panama City.



The events :

The citizens of Colón convinced the Colombian forces stationed in Colón not to advance on Panama City.

This action prevented the Colombians from gaining a military advantage and quelling the independence movement.

Significance :

Colón Day formally consolidated the separation of Panama from Colombia.



Panama celebrates two independence days because it was once dominated by Spain and then Colombia:



November 3 :

Separation Day, celebrating Panama's independence from Colombia in 1903 November 28 :

Independence Day, celebrating Panama's independence from Spain in 1821



Other holidays in November include:



November 4 :

Flag Day, celebrating the adoption of Panama's flag

November 5 :

Colón Day, marking the stand down of Colombian troops in Colón November 10 :

Cry of Independence, mainly celebrated in La Villa de Los Santos



Panama's celebrations include parades, decorating schools, cars, and shops with Panamanian flags, and performing El Tamborito, the country's national dance.

