عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Colón Day Is Celebrated On November 5Th In Panama

Colón Day Is Celebrated On November 5Th In Panama


11/4/2024 11:08:16 PM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Colón Day, celebrated on November 5th in Panama,
commemorates the events of 1903 when the citizens of Colón prevented the Colombian army from marching on Panama City:

  • Background :
    After Panama declared independence, the Colombian army was ordered to march on Panama City.
  • The events :
    The citizens of Colón convinced the Colombian forces stationed in Colón not to advance on Panama City.
    This action prevented the Colombians from gaining a military advantage and quelling the independence movement.
  • Significance :
    Colón Day formally consolidated the separation of Panama from Colombia.

Panama celebrates two independence days because it was once dominated by Spain and then Colombia:

  • November 3 :
    Separation Day, celebrating Panama's independence from Colombia in 1903
  • November 28 :
    Independence Day, celebrating Panama's independence from Spain in 1821

Other holidays in November include:

  • November 4 :
    Flag Day, celebrating the adoption of Panama's flag
  • November 5 :
    Colón Day, marking the stand down of Colombian troops in Colón
  • November 10 :
    Cry of Independence, mainly celebrated in La Villa de Los Santos

Panama's celebrations include parades, decorating schools, cars, and shops with Panamanian flags, and performing El Tamborito, the country's national dance.

MENAFN04112024000218011062ID1108850924


Newsroom Panama

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search