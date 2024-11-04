Opus IVS And Elitek Announce Partnership To Bring ADAS MAP To Elitek Customers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DEXTER, Mich., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS, a global leader in intelligent vehicle support solutions, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Elitek Vehicle Services, an LKQ

Company,

to

offer

Opus

IVS's industry-leading ADAS MAP (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Mapping) solution to Elitek's customers and partners. This collaboration leverages Opus IVS's advanced ADAS capabilities to empower Elitek clients with accurate and efficient ADAS identification, elevating the quality and precision of repair and calibration decisions.

Elitek

will

offer

a

customized

variation

of

Opus

IVS's

ADAS

MAP

solution

to

its

customers,

enabling repair shops to quickly and accurately identify ADAS systems. This partnership will provide Elitek clients with enhanced insights that streamline ADAS diagnostics, ensure that all required safety-related ADAS Calibrations are completed, and reduce cycle time. With recent support from major insurers for the ADAS MAP solution, repair shops are also seeing increased reimbursement, further adding value to the industry.

"This

partnership

with

Elitek

is

an

exciting

step

in

getting ADAS

MAP

to

even

more

repair

shops," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "We're excited to expand access to our advanced ADAS solutions, helping shops serve their customers with the highest levels of safety and accuracy."

Chad

Cowan,

VP

of

Services

at

LKQ

and

head

of

Elitek,

commented,

"Integrating

the

ADAS

MAP

product into Elitek services underscores our commitment to vehicle safety and industry innovation. This integration ensures that Elitek customers are confident when vehicles leave their

shops they are in the safest possible

condition, right the first time.

Additionally, it

enhances insurance

relations

by providing clear and concise evidence of the necessary services performed."

About

Opus

IVS

Opus

IVS

provides

diagnostic

and

programming

support to

over

50,000

workshops

globally.

With

a

suite of solutions for complex repairs and ADAS

management, Opus IVS empowers shops to deliver accurate repairs using advanced technology, OE support, and live technician guidance.

About

Elitek

Elitek Vehicles Services, an LKQ Company, is the leading independent provider of remote and mobile diagnostics, calibration, and ADAS solutions for collision repair shops. We also offer a full suite of mobile mechanical and electrical services nationwide and we are committed to advancing vehicle safety. Elitek delivers innovative, reliable ADAS technology and expert support to collision professionals across the U.S.

For more information:

Justin

Baronoff Merit Mile

561-362-8888 – office

407-340-2247

–

mobile [email protected]

SOURCE Opus IVS

