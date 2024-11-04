Opus IVS And Elitek Announce Partnership To Bring ADAS MAP To Elitek Customers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DEXTER, Mich., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS, a global leader in intelligent vehicle support solutions, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Elitek Vehicle Services, an LKQ
Company,
to
offer
Opus
IVS's industry-leading ADAS MAP (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Mapping) solution to Elitek's customers and partners. This collaboration leverages Opus IVS's advanced ADAS capabilities to empower Elitek clients with accurate and efficient ADAS identification, elevating the quality and precision of repair and calibration decisions.
Elitek
will
offer
a
customized
variation
of
Opus
IVS's
ADAS
MAP
solution
to
its
customers,
enabling repair shops to quickly and accurately identify ADAS systems. This partnership will provide Elitek clients with enhanced insights that streamline ADAS diagnostics, ensure that all required safety-related ADAS Calibrations are completed, and reduce cycle time. With recent support from major insurers for the ADAS MAP solution, repair shops are also seeing increased reimbursement, further adding value to the industry.
"This
partnership
with
Elitek
is
an
exciting
step
in
getting ADAS
MAP
to
even
more
repair
shops," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "We're excited to expand access to our advanced ADAS solutions, helping shops serve their customers with the highest levels of safety and accuracy."
Chad
Cowan,
VP
of
Services
at
LKQ
and
head
of
Elitek,
commented,
"Integrating
the
ADAS
MAP
product into Elitek services underscores our commitment to vehicle safety and industry innovation. This integration ensures that Elitek customers are confident when vehicles leave their
shops they are in the safest possible
condition, right the first time.
Additionally, it
enhances insurance
relations
by providing clear and concise evidence of the necessary services performed."
About
Opus
IVS
Opus
IVS
provides
diagnostic
and
programming
support to
over
50,000
workshops
globally.
With
a
suite of solutions for complex repairs and ADAS
management, Opus IVS empowers shops to deliver accurate repairs using advanced technology, OE support, and live technician guidance.
About
Elitek
Elitek Vehicles Services, an LKQ Company, is the leading independent provider of remote and mobile diagnostics, calibration, and ADAS solutions for collision repair shops. We also offer a full suite of mobile mechanical and electrical services nationwide and we are committed to advancing vehicle safety. Elitek delivers innovative, reliable ADAS technology and expert support to collision professionals across the U.S.
For more information:
Justin
Baronoff Merit Mile
561-362-8888 – office
407-340-2247
–
mobile [email protected]
SOURCE Opus IVS
