Air Strike On Kharkiv: Casualty Toll Up To 15
Date
11/4/2024 7:15:38 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, 15 people, including four policemen, were injured as a result of a Russian airstrike on the city and the Derhachi territorial community on the evening of November 3.
"FAB-250 UMPK airstrikes in Kharkiv targeted a supermarket, residential high-rises, and non-residential premises. Window glazing in buildings on the market were damaged. Fifteen people, including four policemen, suffered explosive wounds and other injuries," the report said.
The Police noted that around 22:30 on Sunday, an enemy KAB glide bomb hit the ground near the cemetery in the Derhachi community, Kharkiv region, as a result of which households were affected. No casualties were reported.
Aftermath of the airstrike on Kharkiv / Photo: Vyacheslav Madievskyi , Ukrinform
CSI teams and bomb squads are working at the scenes, gathering evidence of war crimes.
A criminal case was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia hit the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, destroying the entrance to a five-storey apartment block.
