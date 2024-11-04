Air Strike On Kharkiv: Casualty Toll Up To 15

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, 15 people, including four policemen, were as a result of a Russian on the city and the Derhachi territorial community on the evening of November 3.

That's according to the Kharkiv P , Ukrinform reports.

"FAB-250 UMPK in Kharkiv targeted a supermarket, residential high-rises, and non-residential premises. Window glazing in buildings on the were damaged. Fifteen people, including four policemen, suffered explosive wounds and other injuries," the report said.

The noted that around 22:30 on Sunday, an enemy KAB glide bomb hit the ground near the cemetery in the Derhachi community, Kharkiv region, as a result of which households were affected. No casualties were reported.































































Aftermath of the airstrike on Kharkiv / Photo: Vyacheslav Madievskyi , Ukrinform

CSI teams and bomb squads are working at the scenes, gathering evidence of war crimes.

A criminal case was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia hit the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, destroying the entrance to a five-storey apartment block.