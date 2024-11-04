Avocado Puree Market Size Is Supported By A CAGR Of 4.3% From 2022 To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global avocado puree size was valued at $480.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $726.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in concern of the people toward healthy foods habits, awareness toward a healthy lifestyle, and rising prevalence of & cardiovascular diseases are the factors that are driving the growth of the avocado market.Request Sample Report:Avocado is usually found in the warm and tropical climate of Mexico and Central & South America. It serves as a rich source of monosaturated fats. It is used as an active ingredient in salads, savory dishes, desserts, and milkshakes. It is rich in potassium; fiber; and vitamins such as A, B, C, E, and K. Moreover, avocados contain phytochemicals such as beta-carotene, lycopene, beta-sitosterol, and anti-oxidants.One of the major factors that drives the growth of the avocado puree market are changes in lifestyle across the globe coupled with increase in awareness about health. People are searching for healthy alternatives to combat health issues such as heart disease and obesity. This oil has gained popularity among these people because of its health benefits. Thus, driving the Avocado Puree Market DemandThere are many competitive products of avocado available at low cost in the market. These include extra virgin hemp oil, olive oil, chia seed oil, and others. This limits the growth of the avocado puree market. The rise in awareness for avocado puree in untapped regions and growth in trading relations, especially with Latin American countries, act as an opportunity for the Avocado Puree Industry.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50%:By region, North America region held the major share in the market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $232.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $342.6 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.0%.Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China are the most emerging economies of the world and have a high demand for healthy food items due to rise in population and increase in disposable income of the middle-class people and rise in health diseases in these countries.The key players studied in Avocado Puree Market are DMH Ingredients Inc., Ferreiro and Company, Florigin Limited, Florigin Limited, Lemon concentrate S.L.U, Markon, SFI Rotterdam BV, Stonehill Produce, Simped Foods Pty Ltd, The Berry Man, The Food Fellas, The Wilatta Group, and Wholly Guacamole.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Baked Chips MarketGlobal Skim Yogurt MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

