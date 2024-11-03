QU Opens Undergraduate Admission For Spring 2025

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University's (QU) undergraduate admission for Spring 2025 for transfer and second-degree applicants opened Sunday and will continue till November 13, the Enrollment Management Department announced.

A QU statement said the e-applications for first-year, visiting and non-degree students will be available from November 3-20, at colleges of Arts and Sciences, Engineering, Business and Economics, Shariah and Islamic Studies, and Education.

For an applicant to be accepted, they must have a minimum high school grade of 70%. But this grade does not guarantee a spot in a student's first desire, with students being accepted according to the absorptive capacity of college and the student's high school educational track.

The College of Engineering is not available for second-degree applicants.

Applicants are invited to upload their application and required documents - a photo, a copy of a valid Qatari ID card or a passport for non-Qataris - via edu The documents must be uploaded before the specified deadline.

QU will directly receive the results of applicants from Qatari government and independent secondary schools who obtained their certificates in 2016 and onwards from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

Students from private and international schools, as well as graduates from public and independent schools in 2015 and earlier, must submit an original and certified copy of their high school certificate to Qatar University. Transfer applicants must submit an original and certified university transcript.

Admission decisions for transfer students and second degree students will be announced on Sunday, December 8, while those for first-year students will be announced on Monday, December 24.

The QU will also announce the opening of applications for the GCC Qatar Certificate Scholarship and the Children of Qatar University Employees Scholarship from November 3-20, with the admission decisions to be announced on December 24.

The application for the Outstanding Performance Scholarship will be open from November 3 to December 1. The admission decision will be made on January 19, 2025.

