Preparations Complete For Referendum Polling

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Committee has completed all necessary procedures for holding the referendum on constitutional amendments for 2024 on Tuesday, based on Decree No. (87) of 2024.

The referendum on constitutional amendments affirms the cohesion between the Qatari people and their leader, and the firm belief in the importance of national unity, social cohesion and steadfastness on the inherited good values and established national principles.

The constitutional amendments have been widely welcomed by the Qatari people, and saw constructive co-operation between the legislative and executive authorities since the draft constitutional amendments was referred to the Shura Council. The council unanimously approved the amendments, showing the keenness of the council in implementing the vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

The amendment places national unity above all considerations, upholds the principles of justice, consultation and the rule of law, and promotes equal citizenship in rights and duties.

The General Referendum Committee has called on Qatari citizens aged 18 years and above, both inside and outside the country, to exercise their right to vote.

In a statement, the committee emphasised the importance of citizens' participation in ensuring the success of the referendum.

The constitutional amendments have received widespread popular praise as citizens expressed their deep faith and great confidence in their wise leadership.

The General Referendum Committee seeks to facilitate the voting process in order to ensure the success of the referendum. Polling stations will be open from 7am to 5pm.

There are two methods for voting - direct voting by casting a paper ballot or electronically using iPads, and remote voting using the "Metrash2" app. It will be a yes-no voting system, and the results are expected to be announced within 24 hours of the end of the referendum.

The constitutional amendments include altering the texts of Articles (1), (7), (13), (74), (77), (80), (81), (83), (86), (103), (104), (114), (117), and (150) of the Permanent Constitution of the State of Qatar, in addition to adding Article (75 bis), Article (125/final paragraph), and canceling Articles (78), (79), and (82) of the Constitution.

