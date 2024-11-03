Threads app reaches around 275M monthly active users

(MENAFN) Meta Platforms' Threads app, which competes with X (formerly Twitter), has reached nearly 275 million monthly active users, as announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He shared this milestone during an call on Wednesday following the release of Meta's results, noting that the app is gaining more than 1 million new sign-ups daily. Zuckerberg expressed optimism about the app's future, stating, "Engagement is growing too. So, we continue to be on track towards this becoming our next major social app."



The growth of Threads has been significant since its launch in July 2023, with the app boasting around 200 million monthly active users between April and June of this year. This recent surge highlights a remarkable 175 percent increase from the third quarter of 2023, when the app recorded just 100 million users. This rapid expansion demonstrates the platform's potential to become a significant player in the social media landscape.



Threads was introduced as a direct competitor to Elon Musk's X, which Musk acquired in 2022 for USD44 billion. The competition between these platforms has intensified as both seek to capture the attention of users looking for alternative social media experiences. Zuckerberg's announcement reflects not only Threads' growth but also Meta's broader strategy to diversify its offerings in the social media space.



As Threads continues to attract users, the company remains focused on enhancing engagement and features to solidify its position in the market. The promising trajectory of Threads suggests that it could emerge as a major social app, potentially reshaping the dynamics of online communication and interaction.

