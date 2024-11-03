Turkey’s main stock index closes Friday with gains

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Turkish benchmark stock closed at 8,885.00 points, reflecting a modest increase of 0.24 percent from the previous trading session. The BIST 100 index gained 21.12 points compared to Thursday’s close, indicating a steady performance for the week.



Throughout the trading day, the index experienced fluctuations, reaching a low of 8,849.18 points and a high of 8,982.03 points. At the end of the session, 52 indexes recorded gains, while 46 saw declines, showcasing a mixed performance across the board.



The total transaction volume for the day amounted to 76 billion Turkish liras (approximately USD2.22 billion), contributing to an overall market capitalization of 7.75 trillion liras (around USD226.8 billion) for the index. This volume highlights active trading amid the index's slight increase.



In the currency market, the exchange rates were as follows: the USD/TRY was at 34.3380, the EUR/TRY stood at 37.3050, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.5075 as of 7:05 p.m. local time (1605 GMT). Additionally, the price of one ounce of gold was reported at USD2,755.50, while Brent crude oil was priced at approximately USD73.80 per barrel, indicating stable commodity values during the week.

