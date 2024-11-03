Black Sea Update: Russia Keeps Kalibr Carrier On Combat Duty

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is currently a single Russian warship in the Black Sea that is a Kalibr missile carrier and no naval vessels spotted in the Sea of Azov.

That's according to the Ukrainian Navy Command, Ukrinform reports, referring to the latest monitoring update.

A total volley capacity of the warship deployed in the Black Sea is up to four missiles, reads the report posted on social media.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there is a single Russian naval ship in the Mediterranean Sea, fitted with Kalibr missiles (total volley of up to eight missiles).

It is also reported that over the past day, five ships passed through the Kerch Strait toward the Black Sea in Russia's interest, with two moving on toward the Bosphorus Strait. Seven ships entered the Sea of Azov, with one coming from the Bosphorus Strait.