Kuwait's Al-Shatti, Seasoned Competitor At Qatar Baja 2024

By Saud Al-Ajmi

DOHA, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti rider Abdullah Al-Shatti took second place in the motorcycle category after the Qatar International Baja 2024, a significant event as it is the fifth round of the for motorcycles, organized by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation in Doha.

The Emirati rider Mohammed Al-Balushi ranked first while Briton Alex MacInnes came third.

In statements to KUNA, Al-Shatti expressed joy for his ranking second in Qatar race, the fifth round of the World Cup for motorcycles.

He demonstrated that a motorcycle malfunction caused his late position in the race.

Al-Shatti cited that the race was challenging due to rough terrain, intense competition over 800 kilometers, and three stages.

He aims to achieve more to elevate Kuwait's presence in international forums.

Al-Shatti completed the 255 km lost stage on his Kawasaki bike at 4:10:35 hours last Friday, conquering his Slovakian competitor, who came in second by 11 minutes.

Competitor Salem Al-Dhafiri, said in similar statements to KUNA, that he secured first place in the modified car category (T1.1), noting that there were five competitors in this race.

In the FIA car category, Denis Krutov from Kazakhstan claimed first place, while Portuguese drivers Joao Ferreira and Joao Dias finished in second and third place, respectively.

The activities of Qatar International Baja 2024, organized by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, kicked off yesterday, Thursday, and concluded today, Saturday.

Extensive international participation underscored the event's global appeal. Kuwaiti competitors Abdullah Al-Shatti, Salem Al-Dhafiri, and Nasser Al-Ajmi are all making their mark in the motorcycle race, while Abdullah Al-Shatti and Salem Al-Dhafiri, the two Kuwaiti competitors in the car category, are also showing their mettle.

The Qatar International Baja serves as the sixth round of the FIA World Cup for automobiles, the fifth round for motorcycles, and the second round of the FIA Middle East Baja Cup for vehicles. (end)

