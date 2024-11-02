We Need Men To Listen To Women About Personal Safety, 'That's What Girls Have To Think About All The Time.'

(MENAFN- Pressat) Saoirse Ronan's interjection on the Graham Norton show, shone a big spotlight on the gender divide on personal safety.

It was difficult for Saoirse Ronan to make her point, with Eddie Redmayne, Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Graham Norton in full flight, joking about using a phone in self-defence. 'That's what girls have to think about all the time', prompted what felt like a big silence, followed with a heartfelt and knowing applause from the audience.

White Ribbon UK's work has at its core promoting men's allyship to women. We encourage men to listen to women's experiences and think about how they can prevent violence against women and girls and stop the responsibility falling upon women to keep themselves safe.

November is White Ribbon Month, culminating in White Ribbon Day on 25th November. The White Ribbon is the global symbol for ending men's violence against women. This year is being marked with the theme, 'It Starts with Men', highlighting men as changemakers on this issue. All men can make a difference, by giving space to women when they are out in public places and also when they are trying to speak, whether on a chat show, at work or a night out. Ask women about their experiences and think how what you do, as a man, could make it different and make it feel safer for women. Talk about this with your male friends – be a positive influencer and encourage self-reflection. With consistent reflection and positive behaviour and attitude changes, long term we can get to a place where women are truly equal, where women don't have to risk assess for their safety 'all the time'. Where a mobile phone returns to just being a way of keeping in touch with friends and family and not a safety tool.

More information about White Ribbon Day is available here .

About White Ribbon UK: White Ribbon is the UK's leading charity engaging men and boys to prevent violence against women and girls. Our mission is to prevent men's violence against women and girls by addressing its root causes - harmful and dominant masculine norms. We strive to change long-established attitudes, behaviours and systems around masculinity that perpetuate gender inequality and men's violence against women.