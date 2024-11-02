Qatar Participates In Global Education Meeting In Brazil

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar, represented by the of Education and Higher Education, participated in the 2024 Global Education Meeting hosted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in Fortaleza, Brazil, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.

HE the of Education and Higher Education and Chairperson of the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi led Qatar's delegation at the meeting, which sought to evaluate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) on quality education. This goal focuses on ensuring inclusive and equitable education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

The meeting discussed strategies to boost investments in education and expand innovative financing tools to accelerate progress in achieving SDG 4.

HE Al Nuaimi took part in two high-level ministerial sessions. The first session addressed "Early Childhood Education and Foundational Education," while the second focused on "Equitable Access, Quality, and Mobility in Higher Education." HE the Minister highlighted Qatar's achievements in early childhood and higher education, emphasising recent advancements and accomplishments.

In the first session, HE Al Nuaimi detailed Qatar's initiatives to provide quality education across all levels, particularly in early childhood. She noted the country's investment in child-centered educational programs that develop essential skills such as communication, creativity, innovation, and problem-solving. She also outlined the Ministry's commitment to ongoing improvements in primary education, focusing on curriculum evaluation and optimal investment in human resources to enhance learning outcomes.

During the second session, HE Al Nuaimi discussed Qatar's efforts to expand access to higher education and maintain quality standards, which align with Qatar's third National Development Strategy and the Education Strategy 2024-2030. She noted initiatives like the "My Journey in Post-Secondary Education" program, which provides effective academic guidance and strengthens the alignment of educational qualifications with labor market needs.

The 2024 Global Education Meeting concluded with the issuance of the Fortaleza Declaration under the theme: "Unlocking the Transformative Power of Education for Peaceful, Equitable, and Sustainable Futures."

The meeting also included a review of the 2024-2025 Global Education Monitoring Report, highlighting progress on SDG 4 and providing a thematic analysis on leadership in education. High-level discussions addressed links between education and gender equality, climate and environmental issues, peace, human rights, early childhood care, literacy promotion, safe schooling, technology access, education for sustainable development, and equitable access to quality in higher education.

On the sidelines of the meeting, HE the Minister visited an exhibit organised by the National Cybersecurity Agency, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science. The exhibit, titled "Accelerating the Achievement of SDG 4," showcased Qatar's progress in educational transformation and highlighted initiatives toward achieving this goal.

The National Cybersecurity Agency presented Qatar's pioneering work in cybersecurity education, including the "Eco Cyber" project, which promotes digital safety among children and adolescents, supporting SDG 4 by creating safe and inclusive learning environments and advancing technology and digital transformation in education.

Additionally, HE Al Nuaimi met with the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Amin Omarulayev, to discuss avenues for cooperation and development in the field of education between Qatar and Azerbaijan.

The 2024 Global Education Meeting brought together Ministers of Education from UNESCO Member States, along with Ministers of Finance and representatives from sectors including the environment, social development, science and technology, and health, as well as delegates from international organizations and civil society.



