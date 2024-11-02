President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration For New Mexico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced today that disaster assistance is available to the state of New Mexico to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm and flooding on Oct. 19-20, 2024.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Chaves County. Assistance can include grants for temporary and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding also is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm and flooding in Chaves County. Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

José M. Gil Montañez has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at , by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App . If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

