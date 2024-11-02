Road Accident Kills Seven, Injures Four In Afghanistan
(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Nov 2 (IANS) At least seven travellers lost their lives, and four others were injured following a deadly road accident in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, provincial Police spokesman Ihsanullah Kamgar said on Saturday.
The deadly road accident took place on Friday afternoon when a vehicle turned turtle and plunged into the Amu River in the Khwahan district of this province, leaving the seven dead and four injured, the official added.
The injured, some in critical condition, have been shifted to a nearby hospital, said the spokesman, who partly blamed mechanical failures for the incident.
Earlier on October 31, four travellers lost their lives and five others were injured as a car collided with a head-on passenger bus in Afghanistan's Ghazni province, Xinhua news agency reported.
The deadly road crash took place on the Ghazni-Kabul highway when a car collided with a passenger bus coming from the opposite direction, leaving four commuters, including a woman, dead on the spot and injuring five others, some in critical condition.
