Kjo Mourns Death Of ‘Fashion Legend’ Rohit Bal, Says His Irreplaceable Contribution To Fashion Industry Will Remain Forever

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) As the news of Rohit Bal's sudden demise made headlines, filmmaker Karan Johar, who happened to wear one of the designer's collection for Diwali, mourned the death of the connoisseur of luxury wear and said his irreplaceable contribution to will remain forever.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a few pictures of himself dressed in an ensemble by Bal. The outfit was in hues of ivory with the designer's signature flora and fauna embroidery.

For the caption, she wrote:“I saw Gudda's collection and show and as always Marvelled at what a stunning artist, craftsmen, fashion legend he is ... I say this with a heavy heart and in the present tense because hjs art and irreplaceable contribution to the fashion industry will remain forever...”

“I told myself that I wanted to wear his latest collection on Diwali.. and requested for some of his stunning pieces ... unknowingly last night I wore him and clicked some images and got into my car and then read the heartbreaking news of his passing...”

Karan described Bal as a“pioneer and a bonafide legend” and“will be missed by everyone's lives he touched .... Rest in peace Gudda...”

Connoisseur of luxury fashion wear Rohit Bal, fondly known as 'Gudda' in the industry, who passed away aged 63 on November 1.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) late on November 1 night announced the passing away of the iconic designer, who was known for his lotus and peacock motifs.

The FDCI shared a post on Instagram, which read:“We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations.”

“His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA You are a legend.”