Hope4hardship Names Almeida Co-Founder

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dartmouth, MA, October 31, 2024 -- Westport, MA resident Jacob Almeida was recently named co-founder of Hope4Hardship, a Massachusetts non-profit organization providing complimentary services to facing the devastating threat of being foreclosed on and losing their home.



Almeida will serve in this role in addition to his duties as a broker at the Century21 Signature Properties, 980 Reed Road in Dartmouth, MA.



“We're grateful to have Jacob on board in this important mission of helping homeowners successfully navigate the complex intricacies of avoiding foreclosure,” said Michael Russell, founder of Hope4Hardship.“Jacob has been an invaluable asset to us at CENTURY 21 and I know he will bring his knowledge, compassion and wisdom from his own experiences to Hope4Hardship.”



Shares Almeida,“In my 20s, I owned some rental properties and was doing well. Then the crash hit in '08 and both foreclosure and bankruptcy were a looming possibility. Thankfully, I was able to avoid both, but it is a path I had to forge alone. When the opportunity was presented to me, to support, guide and educate folks facing the same plight I did, it was a no brainer to hop on board.”



Almeida became a sales professional with CENTURY 21 in 2019. Prior to that, he worked in an IT role for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.



“When my son got to an age where he was playing baseball and involved in other activities, I wanted to be able to be there to see games or even coach. I'd always had an interest in real estate and the timing was right for a career change,” said Almeida.“It was a great move for our family. Now, with Hope4Hardship, I can help other families too.”



Almeida, a New Bedford, MA native, and his wife live with their daughter and two sons.



Hope4Hardship's services include consultation, representation on behalf of the homeowner in talks with banks and mortgage companies, administrative support, assistance application services and ongoing consultation. As a non-profit organization, Hope 4 Hardship offers its extensive services free of charge.



Whether it's finding a way to keep your home or exploring other options, Hope4Hardship is committed to guiding homeowners toward the best possible outcome.



If you or someone you know is facing foreclosure or in the process being foreclosed, it's essential to explore all options before making any life-altering decisions. Hope4Hardship is here to help. To schedule a confidential consultation, call 508-501-9214 or email ....



About Hope 4 Hardship:

Hope 4 Hardship is a non-profit corporation dedicated to helping homeowners in financial distress avoid foreclosure and find a path to financial recovery. Founded by Michael Russell, the organization has already helped thousands of homeowners regain control of their financial future. For more information, visit

Company :-PR Works

User :- Steven Dubin

Email :...

Phone :-7815821061