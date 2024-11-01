U.S. Congress Delegation Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A bipartisan delegation of the House of Representatives of the U.S. arrived in Kyiv and began their visit with a meeting with representatives of the National Police.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Welcome to Kyiv, Mike Rogers, Jerry Carl and Mike Quigley! Our first stop was the National of Ukraine to see firsthand how U.S. assistance is making a difference on the ground in support of Ukraine's freedom and democracy," the wrote.

On October 28, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk discussed Ukraine's victory plan at a meeting with a delegation of senior advisers to the leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties in the U.S. Senate.