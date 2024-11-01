U.S. Congress Delegation Arrives In Kyiv
Date
11/1/2024 7:14:13 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A bipartisan delegation of the House of Representatives of the U.S. congress arrived in Kyiv and began their visit with a meeting with representatives of the National Police.
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.
"Welcome to Kyiv, Mike Rogers, Jerry Carl and Mike Quigley! Our first stop was the National Police of Ukraine to see firsthand how U.S. assistance is making a difference on the ground in support of Ukraine's freedom and democracy," the diplomat wrote.
On October 28, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk discussed Ukraine's victory plan at a meeting with a delegation of senior advisers to the leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties in the U.S. Senate.
MENAFN01112024000193011044ID1108843005
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.