Russia Bombs Five-Storey Residential Building In Kupiansk
11/1/2024 7:14:09 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops hit Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, with a guided aerial bomb, hitting a five-storey residential building. Three residents were affected, as per tentative reports.
That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , chief of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.
The enemy hit around 21:00. Emergency response teams are working at the scene of the strike.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 1, the Russians launched a missile attack targeting law enforcers at a Police station downtown.
As a result of the attack, a colonel was killed, and 26 operatives were injured, along with four civilians.
Three injured policemen are in grave condition.
