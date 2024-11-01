Russia Bombs Five-Storey Residential Building In Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian hit Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, with a guided aerial bomb, hitting a five-storey residential building. Three residents were affected, as per tentative reports.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , chief of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy hit around 21:00. Emergency response teams are working at the scene of the strike.

Five as Russian drone hits apartment block in

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 1, the Russians launched a missile attack targeting law enforcers at a station downtown.

As a result of the attack, a colonel was killed, and 26 operatives were injured, along with four civilians.

Three injured policemen are in grave condition.