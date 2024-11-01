Qatar Amir, UK PM Mull Over Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and UK Prime Keir Starmer discussed over the phone on Friday the ongoing situation in Lebanon and occupied Palestinian territories, mainly Gaza.

During the phone conversation, they also addressed the strategic bilateral relations between the two countries, the Amiri Diwan said in a press release.

The, further, discussed means to reduce regional escalation and cease fire, according to the release. (end)

