Qatar Amir, UK PM Mull Over Gaza, Lebanon
Date
11/1/2024 9:09:04 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed over the phone on Friday the ongoing situation in Lebanon and occupied Palestinian territories, mainly Gaza.
During the phone conversation, they also addressed the strategic bilateral relations between the two countries, the Amiri Diwan said in a press release.
The, further, discussed diplomatic means to reduce regional escalation and cease fire, according to the release. (end)
sss
MENAFN01112024000071011013ID1108841686
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.