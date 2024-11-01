Syndax Announces Participation In November Investor Conferences
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX ), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, as well as members of the Syndax management team, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Guggenheim's Inaugural Healthcare Innovation conference in Boston, MA with a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. ET
UBS Global Healthcare Conference in Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA with a fireside chat on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT
Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY with a fireside chat on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 1:50 p.m. ET
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference in London, UK, November 20-21, 2024
A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available in the Investor section of the Company's website at , where a replay will also be available for a limited time.
About Syndax
Syndax Pharmaceuticals
is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies.
Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a selective menin inhibitor, and NiktimvoTM (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit / or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter)
and
LinkedIn .
Syndax Contacts
Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
Tel 781.684.9827
