ICANN81 In Istanbul To Address Future Of Global Internet Governance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ISTANBUL, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) will hold its 81st Public Meeting in Istanbul from 9-14 November 2024, hosted by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK). This event will bring together in-person and virtual participants from around the world to discuss important issues related to Internet governance. It will feature workshops, public forums, and policy discussions.

Continue Reading

"ICANN81 presents a vital opportunity for the global community to come together and address key developments shaping the future of the Internet," said Sally

Costerton, ICANN Interim President and CEO. "This event is more significant than ever, with the forthcoming release of the next round of new generic top-level domains and our ongoing initiatives to support innovation and diversity. I'm excited to see how our combined efforts in Istanbul will strengthen inclusion and empower diverse voices, ensuring that the Internet remains a resilient and inclusive resource for all."

ICANN81 offers the global community an opportunity to come together and address key developments shaping the Internet.

Post thi

Ömer Abdullah Karagözoğlu, President of the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (ICTA), emphasized the importance of hosting ICANN81 in Istanbul: "ICANN's decision to host this important meeting in Istanbul recognizes the city's position as a hub for global discussions on the future of the Internet. The Republic of Türkiye plays a strategic role in fostering international collaboration on Internet governance and innovation, and we are proud to welcome the world to engage in these critical discussions. We believe that efforts aimed at establishing a safe, transparent, and fair Internet will shed light on these discussions and are of strategic and vital importance."

Key Topics: The Next Round and

Multistakeholder Governance

ICANN81 will spotlight the

New Generic Top-Level Domains (gTLDs) Program: Next Round , the next major expansion of the Domain Name System (DNS). The program fosters innovation, competition, and consumer choice through the introduction of new gTLDs. As ICANN prepares to launch the next round of gTLD applications, a focus is on empowering underrepresented groups, especially from developing countries, to participate in the Internet's growth. A key highlight will be the anticipated launch of the Applicant Support Program

(ASP) in November 2024, offering fee reductions, access to pro bono professional services, and training resources to eligible applicants, such as nonprofits, indigenous communities, and small businesses from less-developed economies.



The meeting will highlight

ICANN's multistakeholder model in action, a cornerstone of its approach to Internet governance, in preparation for the 2025 World Summit on the Information Society Review (WSIS+20). This model ensures that governments, the private sector, civil society, and the technical community all have a voice in shaping the Internet's future. Earlier this year, ICANN launched the WSIS+20 Outreach Network to promote this inclusive approach and support a unified, interoperable Internet. This initiative brings together stakeholders worldwide to safeguard the Internet's integrity and advocate for the multistakeholder model.

The Dr.

Tarek Kamel Award for Capacity Building

In keeping with its tradition of honoring community contributions, ICANN81 will present the Dr.

Tarek Kamel Award for Capacity Building during the welcome ceremony. This prestigious award, named after the late Dr. Tarek Kamel, a pioneer of the Internet, recognizes outstanding efforts within the ICANN community.



Registration

In-person and virtual

registration remains open until 8 November 2024, with no on-site registration available. Attendance is free and open to all. For more information and to register, please visit the

meeting website .

About

ICANN

ICANN's mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you need to type an address – a name or a number – into your computer or other device. That address must be unique so computers know where to find each other.

ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a nonprofit public benefit corporation with a community of participants from all over the world.

SOURCE ICANN

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED