Israeli Occupation Kills 47 Palestinians In Gaza

11/1/2024 5:11:02 AM
RAMALLAH, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- At least 47 Palestinians were killed and scores of others, mostly children and women, injured in a renewed deadly series of Israeli Occupation airstrikes late Thursday, according to Palestinian media reports.
The airstrikes targeted the city of Deir Al-Balah, the Nuseirat refugee camp, and the town of Al-Zawaida in central Gaza, reported the Palestinian news agency (WAFA).
The bodies of the martyrs were transported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, it said, citing medical sources.
The ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has so far resulted in the killing of at least 43,204 Palestinians, with over 101,640 others injured. (end)
