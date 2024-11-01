Israeli Occupation Kills 47 Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- At least 47 Palestinians were killed and scores of others, mostly children and women, in a renewed deadly series of Israeli late Thursday, according to Palestinian reports.

The airstrikes targeted the city of Deir Al-Balah, the Nuseirat refugee camp, and the town of Al-Zawaida in central Gaza, reported the Palestinian news agency (WAFA).

The bodies of the martyrs were transported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, it said, citing medical sources.

The ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has so far resulted in the killing of at least 43,204 Palestinians, with over 101,640 others injured. (end)

