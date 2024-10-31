Kuwait Moi Arrests Reckless Driver Injuring Officer In Subahiya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- A reckless driver was arrested in Subahiya area after he ran over of a officer and injuring him in the process, the Interior announced on Thursday.

A statement by the ministry revealed that the officer tried to stop the driver from carrying on his reckless acts before the latter intentionally ran over him and escaped.

After cordoning off Subahiya, the perpetrator was pursued until the police seized him, it added.

The defendant was deferred to the authorities for due process after his actions, which endanger not only the police, but also society.

The officer's condition is stable and he is receiving the necessary treatment for the wounds sustained during the encounter, the Interior Ministry affirmed, stressing that all measures would be taken to ensure the safety of road users and the ministry's staff. (end)

