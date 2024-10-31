The Consumer Goods Forum's Director Of Sustainability Leads Panel On Human Rights In Logistics At Engaging Business Forum

(MENAFN- 3BL) October 31, 2024 /3BL/ - On 15 October 2024, The Consumer Goods Forum's Director of Sustainability, Didier Bergeret, representing our Human Rights Coalition (HRC), expertly moderated an insightful panel discussion at the Engaging Business Forum on Human Rights in Logistics.

Industry leaders Emma Giloth, Business for Social Responsibility (BSR), Filippo Spiezia, Responsible Trucking Initiative (Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Europe), and Lars Langner, DHL, joined him on stage to share their experience addressing human rights in Logistics. The panel delved into the most pressing human rights concerns in logistics and shared practical strategies for businesses to both identify and effectively address these issues.

The Engaging Business Forum is an annual event hosted by The Coca-Cola Company, a member of our HRC, and sponsored by International Organization of Employers (IOE), United States Council for International Business (USCIB), and the United States Chamber of Commerce. It serves as a platform for leaders from business, civil society, trade unions, and government to have open discussions on practical solutions to some of the most challenging human rights issues facing stakeholders and companies worldwide.

Logistics - whether shipping, trucking, or air freight - forms the backbone of global value chains, yet the human rights risks within this critical sector often remain overlooked or underexplored by many companies.

The important work of our coalitions is highly relevant to the key themes of the Engaging Business Forum's agenda this year.

The HRC supports companies to effectively address salient human rights impacts, notably around forced labour, in their business practices through aligned, accelerated action driven at the highest levels of leadership. By making Human Rights Due Diligence practises the norm, we can create a future where people and the planet thrive together.

Find out more about the impact of these initiatives and join us in creating a sustainable and fair labour market by visiting Human Rights Coalition and Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative .