Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill Eight In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Eight people were killed and several others in Israeli air raids on various areas of Lebanon on Thursday.

Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that three people were killed and three others injured in an Israeli occupation on the West Bekaa town of Sohmor.

It added that one person was killed after an Israeli occupation drone strike had targeted a vehicle on Qaraoun road in West Bekaa.

Meanwhile, NNA said Israeli occupation warplanes pounded a house in the Baalbek town of Bouday, killing at least four.

Israeli occupation has been launching airstrikes on different areas in Lebanon since September 23, causing heavy casualties, widespread damage, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands. (end)

