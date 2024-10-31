Milei Reshuffles Cabinet: Foreign Minister Ousted Over Cuba Vote

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Javier Milei of Argentina has dismissed Foreign Diana Mondino. The decision came after Argentina voted to lift the U.S. embargo on Cuba at the United Nations. This move contradicted Milei's pro-U.S. foreign policy stance. Gerardo Werthein, the former Argentine ambassador to the U.S., will replace Mondino.



Milei, a libertarian economist, took office in December 2023. He promised radical changes to address Argentina's economic crisis. His administration has pushed for closer ties with the United States. It has also distanced itself from leftist in Latin America.



The vote at the UN General Assembly sparked controversy. Argentina supported a resolution calling for an end to the U.S. economic embargo on Cuba . This position clashed with Milei's foreign policy objectives. It also potentially strained relations with the United States, a key ally for Milei.







The president acted swiftly after the controversial vote. He removed Mondino from her position as Foreign Minister. Werthein's appointment signals a reinforcement of Argentina's pro-U.S. stance. It may lead to a recalibration of Argentina's position on regional issues.



This cabinet reshuffle comes at a challenging time for Argentina. The country faces severe economic problems, including high inflation and a devalued currency. Milei's administration must deliver on promises of economic reform and international realignment.

Milei's approach emphasizes free trade and alignment with liberal democracies. This marks a shift from Argentina's previous closeness to authoritarian regimes. It also represents a move away from protectionist policies.



The new foreign policy direction may impact regional relationships. Friction with Brazilian President Lula da Silva has already emerged. Milei has expressed skepticism about the Mercosur trade bloc. He prefers direct free trade agreements over regional alliances.



As Milei's policies take effect, their impact on Argentina's international standing remains to be seen. The coming months will test the new administration's ability to balance ideology with pragmatic diplomacy.

