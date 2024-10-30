Jordanian Ambassador Presents Credentials To German President

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Fayez Khouri on Tuesday presented his credentials to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier as Jordan's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Germany.

During a ceremony at Bellevue Palace, Khouri conveyed King Abdullah's greetings to President Steinmeier, expressing best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the German people, according to a Foreign statement.

In response, President Steinmeier expressed his appreciation for His Majesty and underlined the "strong" relations between Germany and Jordan.

He emphasised his country's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expressed his best wishes for Jordan's continued progress and prosperity.