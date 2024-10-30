QU Announces Launch Of 'AI Week 2024'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU)'s Artificial Intelligence Association announced the launch of the third annual AI Week 2024, under the sponsorship of Vodafone Qatar. This event aims to create an interactive that highlights the latest innovations and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), a crucial component of sustainable development in Qatar and globally.

In his opening remarks, Dr Abdullah Hamed al-Mulla, Director of Student Activities at QU, said:“AI Week 2024 is a unique opportunity for students to enhance their skills using modern AI technology, preparing them to keep pace with rapid global developments.”

Dr al-Mulla also highlighted AI Week's contribution to fostering scientific knowledge and broadening students' horizons.

Ali Atiq al-Abdulla, Head of Media Relations and CSR at Vodafone Qatar, stated:“Our focus at Vodafone Qatar is to build robust partnerships with institutions and strengthen co-operation, driven by our belief that together we can build a stronger community and enhance socioeconomic progress within the country.” Kawthar Barakat, President of the AI Association at QU, affirmed that 'AI Week 2024' serves as a vibrant platform that brings together students, researchers and experts to acquire advanced skills and explore the latest applications in this dynamic field.

AI Week 2024, which will commence on November 12, will feature a diverse array of activities.

MENAFN30102024000067011011ID1108836138