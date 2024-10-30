Qatari PM, Iranian FM Discuss Regional Issues
10/30/2024 7:09:50 PM
DOHA, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the latest developments of the situation in the Middle East.
The phone conversation, initiated by Sheikh Mohammad on Wednesday, focused on the efforts to deescalate the conflict in Gaza Strip and Lebanon, according to a statement from the Qatari Foreign Ministry.
Both sides also discussed a number of topics of shared interest and the potentials of the friendly relations between their two countries. (end)
