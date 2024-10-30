Arab-Brazilian Chamber Talks Cooperation In Egypt

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Working to diversify the Arab-Brazilian trade and promote investments the two main topics discussed Tuesday's (29) meeting between representatives of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) and the League of Arab States in Cairo, Egypt. Trade between Brazil and Arab countries is still largely focused on Brazil's agricultural commodity exports and the Arab countries' sales of fertilizers, oil, and its derivatives.

This week, the ABCC's president, Osmar Chohfi, secretary-general and vice president of international relations, Mohamad Mourad, and the head of the ABCC's office in Egypt, Micheal Gamal, are holding a series of meetings in the North African country. On Tuesday, they met with the assistant secretary-general and head of economic affairs of the League of Arab States, Al Ibrahim Al-Malki, and the director of the Economic Relations Department, Rihab Hamid. They also met with the Brazilian ambassador to Cairo, Paulino Franco de Carvalho Neto.

The Arab League and the ABCC agreed to promote the 22 Arab countries in Brazil, including through forums, seminars, and bilateral cooperation. Chohfi said Brazil and everything related to it hold great prestige among local leaders.“They're open to cooperation in economic and social areas and appreciate and welcome the presence of the ABCC in Egypt,” Chohfi said.

The Arab League executives expressed interest in participating in the next edition of the Global Halal Business Forum in 2025, an event to be held by the ABCC and certification body Fambras Halal.

During the meeting with Ambassador Paulino Neto at the Brazilian Embassy in Cairo, Mourad and Chohfi mentioned that eight Brazilian companies will be showcasing their products at the Food Africa trade fair to take place in the city from December 3 to 5. The participation of these national companies is part of the Halal do Brasil project, aimed at promoting made-in-Brazil halal products abroad. This initiative is spearheaded by the ABCC and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Agency (ApexBrasil).

During the meeting with the ambassador, opportunities for diversifying trade were also discussed, as well as the potential for investments by Brazilian companies in the Arab country and the cooperation between the embassy and the ABCC in commercial activities conducted in Egypt. On Monday (28), the executives of the ABCC met with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and the secretary-general of the Union of Arab Chambers, Khaled Hanafy.

