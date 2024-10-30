Over 21M Ukrainians Now Using Diia App

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 21 million Ukrainians are now using the Diia app, marking a milestone that drives continued efforts in digitalization.

Vice Prime and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“We're growing every day. In January, we reached 20 million users, and we keep expanding. We consistently rank second in popularity among Ukrainian apps in the App Store, right after Google,” Fedorov noted.

With Diia, Ukrainians are able to get married, start businesses, purchase new homes, and restore damaged ones, saving time and gradually eliminating the need for photocopies.“Diia has become a government superapp, integral to daily life,” the minister added.

On the day Diia was launched, the team tracked downloads and authorizations, dreaming of the first million users. "Five years later, we now see 21,000,000 on the dashboard - a fantastic result that motivates us to keep going and digitalize further," emphasized Fedorov.

As reported by Ukrinform, soon, Diia will offer six new services, including the ability to display firearms permits and a Diia for legal entities.