Unleashing The Power Of Red Light Therapy: Bestqool's Insights

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As society's awareness of red light therapy continues to improve, the number of people who hold a wait-and-see attitude towards red light products is also expanding. For this group of people,

Bestqool, a red light product company, conducted a research survey to see the actions and concerns or orientations of most people when facing a large number of red light products.



A booming

From November 18 to December 7, Bestqool will offer discounts of up to 18% during Black Friday.

As stated in research done by a market research firm called Grand View Research, the global market for red light therapy has an impressive forecast of reaching as much as $2.6 billion by the year 2028, averaging an annual increment of about 14% over the period. In America, red light therapy is highly in demand and this is especially heightened due to the health and beauty-wake trends. More consumers and medical institutions are embracing red light therapy in such areas as pain management, skin treatments, and sports recovery.

With the macro market expanding, it is time to foreground the point of view of ordinary people, particularly the beginners in red light therapy. What are their expectations for their first device?



As the online survey presents, most beginners do not have a profound understanding of red light therapy and prefer a small panel light as their first product. Bestqool models, BQ40

and BQ60, align perfectly with this mentality, designed for portability and ease of use. Both the BQ40 and the BQ60 are well-designed with a wavelength of 660-850 nm to achieve the best balance of functionality and convenience.

Events like Black Friday present great opportunities for novices to invest in their first red light therapy device and for experienced users to upgrade their experience.

With a lightweight design and compact overall dimensions, the BQ40

works great for those just starting off with red light therapy. Weighing only 2.38 lbs, whether you're using it at home, heading to the gym, or traveling. Its design lets you store it conveniently without occupying a lot of area in your home. The BQ40 has 69 mW/cm2 at the recommended distance of 3 inches, perfect for beginners. .

In comparison, the BQ60 is slightly bigger, it's lightweight and easy to use, boasting irradiance of 95 mW/cm2 for powerful therapeutic effects. The increased potency of the BQ60 can be applied to tackle a wider range of problems, from improving skin health to easing the soreness of one's muscles after workouts. The BQ60 is built to be a perfect companion for beginners and advanced users of red light therapy.



Following the success of BQ60, Bestqool launched BQ150 , which became the top model of this entry-level product series. With its irradiation power and

4 wavelengths

output, BQ150 led the BQ series into the field of high-power red light instruments.

After the initial personal experience and further understanding of red light therapy, what new needs will advanced users have

Advanced users, usually those over three months old, are generally focused on high irradiance and larger treatment areas. They can understand technology better and are biased toward using high-powered devices to enhance their therapeutic experience. Bestqool's Pro Series addresses these needs with models like the Pro100, Pro200 and Pro300.

The Pro series has stronger therapeutic capabilities due to its larger size and higher power consumption, making it more efficient in sports recovery, relieving muscle soreness, and pain relief, and can easily cope with daily home use and treatments in professional medical institutions or the rehabilitation needs of professional athletes.

Pro100:



Pro100

is the connection between the BQ series and the Pro series. It has a slightly miniature height in the Pro series, but at a power consumption of 170w, it can provide 80.75 mW/cm2 irradiance from 6 inches, which is much higher than BQ40 and BQ60, enabling it to greatly enhance red light irradiation while increasing a certain size.

Pro 200:

Due to the area and lamp arrangement,

Pro200 provides customers with the highest joule projection capacity per square meter in the pro series, up to 223.2 J/cm2. Its nearly 36-inch height and 8.3-inch width further increase its irradiation area, while the 340 watts of power allow it to reach a total dose of 349.9 in 30 minutes.

Pro 300:



Driven by a power consumption of 500w, symbolizing the Pro series and Bestqool's ambition to sprint high-power devices, Pro300 has four bands (630&940nm + 660&850nm), giving it unparalleled penetration capabilities. With its further increased device size, users only need to find a suitable angle. Pro300 can treat customers' wide range of needs from surface skin care to deep tissue healing with the highest efficiency, projecting a total dose of up to 563.7J in 30 minutes, effectively relieving joint pain and muscle soreness, and meeting the professional requirements of professional treatments in medical institutions and athletes for post-exercise recovery.

Excellent red light brands have also demonstrated their service spirit and brand culture in years of operation, and gradually become an important factor affecting consumer purchasing behavior.

The red light therapy market has dramatically changed over the years. Gone are the days when consumers had to choose from a random selection; today, they can find well-researched products from reputable brands. Bestqool stands at the front of this rapidly developing field, dedicating itself to customer service and the quality of its products.

Based on the latest trends in the consumer mentality of red light therapy audiences,

Bestqool will release discounts of up to 18% during Black Friday, last from November 18 to December 7.



About Bestqool

Bestqool

was founded in 2019 by a passionate team with more than ten years of R&D experience in red light therapy. With its customer-first approach and constant innovation to meet the requirements of clients from every aspect, the company strives to make the world healthier through advanced technologies and excellence. In short, Bestqool

strives to make the world healthier through advanced technology and excellence. This is clearly reflected in the Pro Series and its state-of-the-art features, which allow users to have a better experience during treatment.

Market impact and availability

There are two main purchasing channels for the products: Amazon and the official website of Bestqool . With warehouses in Europe, America, and Asia, Bestqool

assures effective and reliable services to all its customers globally, irrespective of location. Additionally, Bestqool

offers up to a three-year warranty on its products. This commitment to after-sales service reflects the company's confidence in its quality and

helps strengthen relationships with customers.

For media contact and inquiries, please contact:

Giselle

Email: [email protected]



