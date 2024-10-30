Surfactants Market Is Poised To Reach USD 72.2 Billion By 2032 Advancements In Biotechnology Drives The Market Growth.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Surfactants Market: Key Trends, Growth Drivers, & Future Outlook as Demand for Personal Care, Industrial Cleaning, & Agrochemical Applications Surge Globally."

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the SNS Insider report, Surfactants size was valued at USD 48.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 72.2 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Increasing Demand from the Personal Care and Cosmetics IndustryThe personal care and cosmetics sector has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by changing consumer preferences towards high-quality and innovative products. Surfactants play a vital role in this industry, serving as emulsifiers, foaming agents, and cleansing agents in various formulations such as shampoos, conditioners, body washes, and facial cleansers. As consumers become more aware of their personal grooming and hygiene, the demand for effective surfactants that enhance the performance and sensory attributes of these products has surged. Furthermore, the trend toward natural and organic personal care products has prompted manufacturers to develop bio-based surfactants, which cater to the growing consumer preference for sustainable and eco-friendly options. This shift is expected to propel the surfactants market further, as brands increasingly seek to differentiate their offerings through enhanced formulations.Request Sample Report of Surfactants Market 2024 @Key Players. AkzoNobel N.V. (Hollisol, Afix). BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, BioTergent). CLARIANT AG (Hostapon, Emulsogen). CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC (Crodafos, Crothix). DOW, INC. (DOW Surfactants, TERGITOL). Evonik Industries AG (TEGO, Tegoamid). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Tensoform, Softlan). Huntsman International LLC (Surfactant 630, JEFFSOL). Kao Corporation (Kao Soft, Kion). Lonza Group AG (Mikro-Plus, Lonza Surfactants). NOURYON (Berol, Surfonic). Procter & Gamble Co. (Dawn, Tide). Rhodia (part of Solvay) (RhodaCare, Rhodapex). SABIC (SABIC Surfactants, SABIC Agri-Nutrients). SC Johnson Professional (Envirosafe, Green Seal). SILVERLINE CHEMICALS (Silverclean, Silversurf). Stepan Company (Stepanol, Biosoft). Taminco (part of Eastman Chemical Company) (Taminco Surfactants, Amino Surfactants). Tetra Chemicals Corp. (TetraSurfactants, TetraVap). Wacker Chemie AG (Silicone Surfactants, Wacker Belsil)Growing Industrial ApplicationsBeyond personal care, surfactants are integral to numerous industrial applications, including detergents, textiles, agrochemicals, and oil recovery processes. In the detergent industry, for instance, surfactants are essential for improving cleaning efficiency and stain removal capabilities. The increasing industrialization and urbanization in developing regions are driving demand for household and industrial cleaning products, further fuelling the surfactant market. Additionally, the agricultural sector relies on surfactants for formulating pesticides and herbicides, enhancing their effectiveness and application efficiency. As the global population continues to grow, the need for improved agricultural productivity will likely sustain the demand for surfactants in agrochemical applications. The versatility of surfactants across multiple industries underscores their importance and reinforces their market growth potential.Recent Developments. In 2023, Evonik Industries AG expanded its product line with the introduction of a new series of bio-based surfactants specifically designed for the agricultural sector. These surfactants enhance the efficacy of agrochemicals by improving their dispersion and adhesion on plant surfaces. This development addresses the rising demand for sustainable farming practices and the need for effective crop protection solutions.. In 2023, Huntsman Corporation introduced a new range of specialty surfactants that are tailored for the textile industry. These surfactants are designed to enhance the dyeing and finishing processes, providing superior performance in terms of color retention and fabric softness.Make an Enquiry Before Buying @Segment AnalysisBy TypeIn 2023, anionic surfactants led the market for surfactants with a share of around 40%. In anionic surfactants, LAB surfactant comprised the largest sub-segment. However, the large turnovers for anionic surfactants can be readily understood based on their much greater consumer demand concerning household and industrial cleaning agents. This kind of surfactant is appreciated for its good cleaning and foaming properties. Specifically, one should highlight the use of LAB surfactants as active agents in laundry detergent and surface cleaners to remove dirt and grease. Therefore, major detergent products contain LAB surfactants in a cost-effective way to improve performance. Their multifaceted nature as well as compatibility with other classes of surfactants actualize their preservation in numerous applications and help maintain the lead of this group in the overall surfactants market.By ApplicationThe surfactant market in 2023 was led by household detergents, accounting for approximately 35% market share. The rising importance of this category is mainly due to consumers' consistent requirement for quality cleaning agents intended for laundry & general cleaning usage. Household detergents include a wide variety of items such as liquid and powder detergents, fabric softeners and all-purpose cleaners, which can vary significantly in dependence on surfactants to achieve cleaning performance. This need, which has been recognised by most giant corporations, is the reason why mega companies like Proctor and Gamble & Unilever have marketed more innovative products that supplement cleaning while providing ease of use for customers. Tide, for instance, owned by Procter & Gamble can have advanced formulation listings that make use of the properties of surfactants in the stain-fighting formulation to allow better softening of stains so they are easier to clean without damaging clothing.Key Segments:By Type. Cationic Surfactants. Anionic Surfactants. Linear alkyl benzene. Fatty alcohol ether sulfates. Fatty alcohol sulfates. Sulfosuccinates. OthersNon-ionic Surfactants. Fatty alcohol ethoxylates (FAE). Alkyl phenol ethoxylates (APE). Others. Amphoteric surfactants. OthersBy Substrate. Synthetic surfactants. Sucrose esters. Alkyl polyglycosides. Fatty acid glucosides. Sorbitan esters. Bio-based surfactants. Low molecular weight biosurfactants. High molecular weight biosurfactantsBy Application. Household Detergents. Personal Care. Industrial & Institutional Cleaners. Food Processing. Oilfield Chemicals. Agricultural Chemicals. Textiles. Plastics. Paints & Coatings. Adhesives. OthersRegional InsightsThe North American surfactants market is estimated to have the largest around 35% in 2023. The dominance of this region is due to the presence of a high number of key surfactant producers and cleaning products have a high need for numerous end-use applications including home care & personal care products. Substantial manufacturing and R&D operations of industry giants like Procter & Gamble and Dow Chemical would ensure North America was buzzing with innovation, while continuous availability of innovative surfactant solutions. The increasing preference for natural and biodegradable surfactants from millennial consumers is one of the emerging trends proliferating market growth, consequently encouraging manufacturers to develop biodegradable surfactants.Buy the Latest Version of Surfactants Market Report 2024-2032 @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Contact Us:Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy...Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)

